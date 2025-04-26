Nation Unites Against Terror: Speaker Om Birla Condemns Pahalgam Attack

In a stern condemnation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday articulated the country's collective outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, pledging stringent actions against terrorism. Birla highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in this crucial battle, foreseeing imminent results from these efforts.

"The incident in Pahalgam has united the nation and the global community against terrorism," Birla stated emphatically to reporters. He assured that robust measures will be taken in the days ahead, as terrorism remains intolerable. This announcement comes amid amplified security alerts following the deadly attack.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorist operatives, aged 20 to 40, offering ground support to foreign terrorists stemming from Pakistan. These individuals are linked to prominent terror outfits, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attack claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)