Left Menu

Nation Unites Against Terror: Speaker Om Birla Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam terror attack, promising strict action against terrorism. He emphasized PM Modi's initiative in combating terror. Intelligence agencies identified 14 local terrorists aiding major Pakistan-backed groups. The attack killed 26, including 25 Indians and one Nepali in Baisaran Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:51 IST
Nation Unites Against Terror: Speaker Om Birla Condemns Pahalgam Attack
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern condemnation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday articulated the country's collective outrage over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, pledging stringent actions against terrorism. Birla highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in this crucial battle, foreseeing imminent results from these efforts.

"The incident in Pahalgam has united the nation and the global community against terrorism," Birla stated emphatically to reporters. He assured that robust measures will be taken in the days ahead, as terrorism remains intolerable. This announcement comes amid amplified security alerts following the deadly attack.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorist operatives, aged 20 to 40, offering ground support to foreign terrorists stemming from Pakistan. These individuals are linked to prominent terror outfits, Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attack claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025