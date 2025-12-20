Left Menu

Court Orders Arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Terror Case

An NIA special court in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a non-bailable warrant against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salah-ud-din. The warrant follows evidence implicating him in terrorist activities as prescribed under the UAPA. Salah-ud-din has been evading arrest while operating from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:34 IST
Court Orders Arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Terror Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An NIA special court in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, took a decisive step this Saturday by issuing a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salah-ud-din. The warrant mandates local police to take him into custody.

The court's directive comes after a detailed hearing of a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 506 of the Ranbir Penal Code, laws addressing specific criminal activities within Jammu and Kashmir. Shah stands implicated in offenses linked to threats against sovereignty and terror conspiracy.

Authorities confirm that following his 1993 escape to Pakistan, Shah was designated a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. Currently operating from Pakistan, he is also at the helm of United Jihad Council, a terror network conglomerate. Meanwhile, his properties were seized and his sons were dismissed from government jobs due to terror funding links.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025