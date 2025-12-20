Court Orders Arrest of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief in Terror Case

An NIA special court in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, took a decisive step this Saturday by issuing a non-bailable warrant for the arrest of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salah-ud-din. The warrant mandates local police to take him into custody.

The court's directive comes after a detailed hearing of a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 506 of the Ranbir Penal Code, laws addressing specific criminal activities within Jammu and Kashmir. Shah stands implicated in offenses linked to threats against sovereignty and terror conspiracy.

Authorities confirm that following his 1993 escape to Pakistan, Shah was designated a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020. Currently operating from Pakistan, he is also at the helm of United Jihad Council, a terror network conglomerate. Meanwhile, his properties were seized and his sons were dismissed from government jobs due to terror funding links.