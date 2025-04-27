Left Menu

Chemical Catastrophe at Bandar Abbas: A Port in Flames

A chemical explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port killed 18 and injured over 700. The poorly stored chemicals ignited, drawing criticism over safety negligence. Iran's President Pezeshkian ordered an investigation amidst suspicions over Israel's involvement due to ongoing tensions related to nuclear talks with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion likely caused by chemical materials rocked Iran's Shahid Rajaee port, leaving at least 18 dead and over 700 injured on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed the explosion, which took place in the Bandar Abbas area, as Iran engaged in nuclear talks with the United States in Oman.

Hossein Zafari, representing Iran's crisis management, attributed the blast to improper storage of chemicals at the port. "The chemicals inside the containers were the cause," Zafari informed ILNA news agency, reaffirming previously issued safety warnings.

President Masoud Pezeshkian swiftly ordered a detailed investigation, deploying the interior minister to stabilize and manage the crisis scene. Dramatic images relayed by media depicted a towering cloud of smoke over the strategic Strait of Hormuz adjacent port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

