Chemical Catastrophe at Bandar Abbas: A Port in Flames

An explosion likely caused by chemical materials rocked Iran's Shahid Rajaee port, leaving at least 18 dead and over 700 injured on Saturday. Iranian state media confirmed the explosion, which took place in the Bandar Abbas area, as Iran engaged in nuclear talks with the United States in Oman.

Hossein Zafari, representing Iran's crisis management, attributed the blast to improper storage of chemicals at the port. "The chemicals inside the containers were the cause," Zafari informed ILNA news agency, reaffirming previously issued safety warnings.

President Masoud Pezeshkian swiftly ordered a detailed investigation, deploying the interior minister to stabilize and manage the crisis scene. Dramatic images relayed by media depicted a towering cloud of smoke over the strategic Strait of Hormuz adjacent port.

