Reviving Coal: Trump's Bid to Energize an Industry
President Trump's administration proposes changes to bolster the dwindling US coal industry, including extending operations at older coal plants and cutting safety department leases. The coal sector, which once dominated US electricity production, has been declining but sees potential in innovative technology uses.
The Trump administration has taken bold steps to breathe new life into the flagging US coal industry, proposing significant changes aimed at sustaining its operations. Executive orders issued by President Trump would allow mining on federal lands and extend the life of older coal-fired power plants due for retirement, in response to soaring electricity demands driven by advances in technology.
Notably, the administration, guided by Elon Musk's efficiency team, plans to shutter 34 US Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) offices, potentially impacting the thoroughness of inspections, a move criticized by mining safety advocate Jack Spadaro. The budget cuts are projected to save $18 million but could redistribute personnel amid an ongoing assessment of office closures.
While the sector's employment has declined since peaking in the 1920s, efforts are underway to diversify coal applications, such as using it in battery technology to reduce dependence on foreign resources. Core Natural Resources leads this initiative, exploring coal's capacity in new, cleaner technological processes.
