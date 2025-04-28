Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Sympathizing with Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a fiery statement, BJP leader Sambit Patra lambasted the Congress party on Monday, accusing them of downplaying Pakistan's role following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to ANI, Patra alleged that Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, were undermining national sentiment and breaking the morale of the Indian populace and armed forces.

Patra's criticism extended to Karnataka's political figures, calling out Siddaramaiah for his purported pro-Pakistan stance. Despite an all-party meeting where Congress leaders claimed allegiance to India, Patra accused them of showing sympathy toward terrorists. He pointed specifically to Siddaramaiah's remarks, which reportedly gained traction on Pakistani media, as well as similar statements by Karnataka's Excise Minister Ramappa Timmapur.

The comments come amid nationwide outrage following the April 22 attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The assault left several stranded, with BJP officials coordinating their safe return. Political leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, convened to condemn the attack, while the Indian Army and NIA have intensified their search for evidence. The incident has provoked calls for stricter action against Pakistan, resonating across the country.

