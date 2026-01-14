Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP: Calls for Change to Protect Democracy
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Sangh Parivar, calling it the 'most dangerous family' and urging the SP to counter BJP influences. He alleges corruption and distress due to BJP's policies, emphasizing the need for organizational strength to maintain democratic integrity.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the Sangh Parivar, labeling it the 'world's most dangerous family'. He highlighted the necessity of ousting the BJP to preserve democracy and uphold constitutional values.
Speaking at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav condemned the BJP for deceiving the public with false promises and propaganda. He urged SP workers to fortify grassroots efforts, especially as assembly elections approach in 2027.
Yadav accused the BJP of fostering corruption and worsening crime rates in Uttar Pradesh. He criticized healthcare under BJP governance, contrasting it with the developments achieved during the SP's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
