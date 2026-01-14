BJP Confident in Mahayuti's Success in BMC Elections Amid Strong Women's Support
BJP leader Aparna Yadav expressed optimism about the BJP-Shiv Sena's chances in the BMC elections, citing women's strong support. CM Devendra Fadnavis conveyed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory due to their development-centric campaign, asserting their alignment with public sentiments despite opposition tactics to shift focus.
Country:
India
Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and a BJP leader, voiced strong optimism on Wednesday regarding the BJP-Shiv Sena's prospects in the looming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Her confidence is bolstered by significant public enthusiasm, particularly from women, witnessed during rallies.
Yadav, while campaigning, noted a distinctly positive atmosphere with considerable female participation, suggesting robust backing for the ruling alliance's candidates. She indicated that the selection of the Mumbai Mayor candidate would be a joint decision by the leadership, asserting that the chosen leader will focus on development-centric politics.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed similar confidence, emphasizing a decisive win for the Mahayuti alliance in the state's local body elections. Fadnavis highlighted the development-focused strategy embraced by his party, managed to remain on course despite opposition attempts to shift narratives. He affirmed voters' faith in the coalition, underscoring that the public stands firmly aligned with the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Modi.
