Left Menu

BJP Confident in Mahayuti's Success in BMC Elections Amid Strong Women's Support

BJP leader Aparna Yadav expressed optimism about the BJP-Shiv Sena's chances in the BMC elections, citing women's strong support. CM Devendra Fadnavis conveyed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory due to their development-centric campaign, asserting their alignment with public sentiments despite opposition tactics to shift focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:20 IST
BJP Confident in Mahayuti's Success in BMC Elections Amid Strong Women's Support
Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and BJP leader Aparna Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission and a BJP leader, voiced strong optimism on Wednesday regarding the BJP-Shiv Sena's prospects in the looming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Her confidence is bolstered by significant public enthusiasm, particularly from women, witnessed during rallies.

Yadav, while campaigning, noted a distinctly positive atmosphere with considerable female participation, suggesting robust backing for the ruling alliance's candidates. She indicated that the selection of the Mumbai Mayor candidate would be a joint decision by the leadership, asserting that the chosen leader will focus on development-centric politics.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed similar confidence, emphasizing a decisive win for the Mahayuti alliance in the state's local body elections. Fadnavis highlighted the development-focused strategy embraced by his party, managed to remain on course despite opposition attempts to shift narratives. He affirmed voters' faith in the coalition, underscoring that the public stands firmly aligned with the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Modi.

TRENDING

1
Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

 United States
2
Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

 Global
3
Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

 Ukraine
4
Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026