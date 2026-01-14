Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Maharashtra: Congress vs BJP

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the BJP and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of manipulative politics, risking the state's stability. Allegations include electoral misconduct and violence against Opposition candidates. The BJP dismissed the claims, pointing to internal Congress issues and factionalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:11 IST
Political Tensions Erupt in Maharashtra: Congress vs BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Maharashtra politics have escalated as Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP, claiming manipulative politics akin to turning the state into another Bihar.

Sapkal alleged that under BJP's rule, the political atmosphere has become toxic, with electoral malpractices and violence targeting Opposition candidates ahead of municipal elections. He emphasized the need for vigilant citizens to address these issues.

In response, BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan dismissed the allegations, attributing them to Congress's internal strife and factionalism. He highlighted Sapkal's lack of influence within his party compared to Fadnavis's popular leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

