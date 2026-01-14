Political Tensions Erupt in Maharashtra: Congress vs BJP

Tensions in Maharashtra politics have escalated as Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal leveled serious accusations against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP, claiming manipulative politics akin to turning the state into another Bihar.

Sapkal alleged that under BJP's rule, the political atmosphere has become toxic, with electoral malpractices and violence targeting Opposition candidates ahead of municipal elections. He emphasized the need for vigilant citizens to address these issues.

In response, BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan dismissed the allegations, attributing them to Congress's internal strife and factionalism. He highlighted Sapkal's lack of influence within his party compared to Fadnavis's popular leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)