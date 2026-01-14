Left Menu

Lokpal Dismisses Allegations: BJP's Dubey Hits Back at Congress

The Lokpal dismissed a graft complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, labeling the allegations as 'frivolous' and 'vexatious.' Dubey criticized the Congress for its accusations and emphasized his role in revealing the opposition's misdeeds. The case was based on alleged discrepancies in Dubey's and his wife's asset declarations.

The Lokpal has dismissed corruption allegations against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, calling them 'frivolous' and 'vexatious.' The complaint, filed by ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, was labeled insufficient by the Lokpal, which stated there wasn't enough evidence of disproportionate asset acquisition.

Dubey, in his defense, accused the Congress of attempting to tarnish his reputation with baseless claims. He vowed to continue exposing the 'misdeeds' of the opposition. In a Hindi social media post, he affirmed his commitment to truth and his role in BJP, expressing gratitude for his parliamentary position.

The Lokpal's ruling advised Dubey to consider legal action against the accusers for harassment. Despite using election affidavits spanning from 2009 to 2024, the complaint failed to establish any concrete evidence against Dubey, causing its dismissal.

