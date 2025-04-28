Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces Major Welfare Boosts for State Employees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made nine key announcements for state government employees in the Legislative Assembly. These include leave benefits, pension hikes, educational advances, and maternity leave extensions. Stalin stressed the significance of government workers in the state's success and said these measures strengthen their roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:07 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces Major Welfare Boosts for State Employees
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to enhance the welfare of state government staff, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday revealed nine significant announcements in the Legislative Assembly. Emphasizing the pivotal role of government employees as the 'pillars of administration,' Stalin lauded their dedication and contribution to Tamil Nadu's accolades across India.

Among the major measures, Stalin declared that starting October 1, government employees can surrender up to 15 days of earned leave for a cash benefit. This initiative is set to benefit approximately 8 lakh employees, with an additional allocation of Rs 3,561 crore annually. Moreover, paralleling the central government's dearness allowance increase, Tamil Nadu will implement a 2% DA hike from January 2025, benefiting 16 lakh employees and incurring an additional expenditure of Rs 1,252 crore annually.

Further announcements include enhanced educational advances for employees' children, increased marriage and festival bonuses, and adjustments to pension schemes. Notably, maternity leave will now count towards the probation period, addressing young female employees' promotion concerns. A committee is also formed to review pension schemes for future enhancements, reflecting Stalin's commitment to employee welfare.

