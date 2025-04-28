Left Menu

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Gears Up with Preparations Underway

As the Char Dham Yatra 2025 is set to kick off on April 30, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews arrangements in a virtual meeting. Registrations begin with special provisions for the specially-abled, seniors, and foreigners. Enhanced security measures are planned to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The imminent launch of the Char Dham Yatra 2025 on April 30 has prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to organize a virtual meeting with state district magistrates, assessing preparatory measures. Instructions were dispensed to respective district officials to ensure a seamless event.

In preparation for the pilgrimage, Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand is receiving floral decorations ahead of its opening on May 2. Chief Minister Dhami also shared on platform X his excitement with 'Hail Baba Kedar!' highlighting the temple's readiness for devotees.

The registration process for the Char Dham Yatra initiated this Monday, featuring specialized registration counters for the specially-abled, senior citizens, and international visitors. Twenty counters have been made available, and District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal remarked on the first day's 1,000-registration limit, which may be revised according to directives from higher authorities.

With Yamunotri and Gangotri also slated to open on April 30, Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval disclosed that police preparations are underway, including the installation of CCTV cameras and drone usage for traffic regulation. Enhanced security measures are being undertaken to prevent any inconvenience to devotees.

The Yatra will be extensively monitored, divided into zones, with dedicated tourist police centres to assist pilgrims. It's a significant endeavor as the pilgrimage draws thousands to the sacred sites annually, covering Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

