Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage to Mahakaleshwar Temple Ends in Fatal Accident

An early morning pilgrimage turned tragic when a jeep transporting devotees from Telangana to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district met with a fatal accident. The vehicle collided with a trailer truck amid dense fog, leading to the death of three individuals and injuring four others.

The collision took place around 5 am near Chandesra village, along a bypass road, according to Nagjhiri police station in-charge Kamal Nigwal. The jeep, filled with devotees on their way to seek Lord Shiva's blessings, crashed into the metal-laden truck.

Among the deceased were the jeep driver Jagannath, aged 26, and a passenger named Narsingha, aged 20, who died at the scene. Another critically injured passenger was transferred to a hospital in Indore, about 50 km away, but succumbed to injuries during treatment. The dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.