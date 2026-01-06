Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage to Mahakaleshwar Temple Ends in Fatal Accident

A jeep carrying devotees from Telangana to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh collided with a trailer truck in dense fog, resulting in three deaths and four injuries. The accident occurred near Chandesra village, with unclear visibility cited as a possible cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:20 IST
Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage to Mahakaleshwar Temple Ends in Fatal Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning pilgrimage turned tragic when a jeep transporting devotees from Telangana to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district met with a fatal accident. The vehicle collided with a trailer truck amid dense fog, leading to the death of three individuals and injuring four others.

The collision took place around 5 am near Chandesra village, along a bypass road, according to Nagjhiri police station in-charge Kamal Nigwal. The jeep, filled with devotees on their way to seek Lord Shiva's blessings, crashed into the metal-laden truck.

Among the deceased were the jeep driver Jagannath, aged 26, and a passenger named Narsingha, aged 20, who died at the scene. Another critically injured passenger was transferred to a hospital in Indore, about 50 km away, but succumbed to injuries during treatment. The dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.

TRENDING

1
NIFT Extends Application Deadline with Reduced Fees for 2026-27 Batch

NIFT Extends Application Deadline with Reduced Fees for 2026-27 Batch

 India
2
Delhi Tightens Data Reporting on Child Welfare

Delhi Tightens Data Reporting on Child Welfare

 India
3
China Halts Dual-Use Exports to Japan Amid Rising Tensions

China Halts Dual-Use Exports to Japan Amid Rising Tensions

 China
4
Delhi High Court Blocks Online Piracy of Major Films and Shows

Delhi High Court Blocks Online Piracy of Major Films and Shows

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026