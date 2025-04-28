Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leaders' Statements on Terrorism

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Maharashtra MLA Vijay Waddetiwar stirred controversy with their remarks on the Pahalgam attack. While Siddaramaiah opposed war, Waddetiwar questioned victim testimonies. BJP criticized these statements, accusing Congress of echoing Pakistani narratives. The attack has reignited tensions over India's security measures and Pakistan's role in terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:16 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leaders' Statements on Terrorism
Congress MLA Vijay Waddetiwar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a political storm has erupted over statements made by Congress leaders, adding fuel to the ongoing debate on India's security strategy and its relations with Pakistan.

Senior Maharashtra Congress MLA, Vijay Waddetiwar, stirred controversy by questioning the victims' accounts of the attack, where terrorists allegedly asked victims about their religion before opening fire. He called for the government to take responsibility, while casting doubt on claims by victims, asserting that terrorists have no caste or religion.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also made headlines by opposing war with Pakistan, suggesting instead that security in the Kashmir valley be strengthened. The BJP lashed out, with spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative, demanding party leaders face consequences for their remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025