Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leaders' Statements on Terrorism

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a political storm has erupted over statements made by Congress leaders, adding fuel to the ongoing debate on India's security strategy and its relations with Pakistan.

Senior Maharashtra Congress MLA, Vijay Waddetiwar, stirred controversy by questioning the victims' accounts of the attack, where terrorists allegedly asked victims about their religion before opening fire. He called for the government to take responsibility, while casting doubt on claims by victims, asserting that terrorists have no caste or religion.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also made headlines by opposing war with Pakistan, suggesting instead that security in the Kashmir valley be strengthened. The BJP lashed out, with spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing Congress of aligning with Pakistan's narrative, demanding party leaders face consequences for their remarks.

