Supreme Court Issues Notice to Curb Obscene Content on OTT and Social Media

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Meta on a PIL demanding regulation of obscene content. Petitioners argue unregulated material has societal impacts, prompting calls for a governing body and stricter oversight to protect public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:20 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court addressed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) targeting the spread of obscene content on OTT platforms and social media. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih issued a notice to the Central government and several digital companies, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Meta, highlighting the need for urgent regulation.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain represented the petitioners, stressing the unchecked circulation of explicit content across platforms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta admitted the presence of perverse programs even in regular shows, suggesting regulation could be tightened while maintaining that censorship was not the solution.

The PIL seeks to form a committee led by a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee content standards, analogous to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Petitioners argue that unregulated explicit material could potentially harm societal values and mental health, particularly among youths, urging the court to mandate immediate policy interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

