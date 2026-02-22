Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Nagpur

A 23-year-old man from Nagpur was detained after publishing a photo with a pistol on social media. Police suspect the motive was suicide and note the gun's supplier also faces legal troubles.

The accused, Syed Mazahir Ali Jafri, reportedly requested the weapon from Shahrukh Khan, 30, due to personal stress. Khan had previously faced charges for illegal firearm possession.

The pistol, initially meant for 'urgent work,' came from Khan, with cartridges promised later. Jafri's social media activity tipped off local authorities, leading to his arrest and Khan's subsequent capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)