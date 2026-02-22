Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Nagpur
A 23-year-old, stressed by personal loss, was detained in Nagpur for posting a photo with a pistol online. His friend, who supplied the weapon, was also arrested. Police are investigating the incident, which highlighted the issue of illegal firearm possession.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:34 IST
A 23-year-old man from Nagpur was detained after publishing a photo with a pistol on social media. Police suspect the motive was suicide and note the gun's supplier also faces legal troubles.
The accused, Syed Mazahir Ali Jafri, reportedly requested the weapon from Shahrukh Khan, 30, due to personal stress. Khan had previously faced charges for illegal firearm possession.
The pistol, initially meant for 'urgent work,' came from Khan, with cartridges promised later. Jafri's social media activity tipped off local authorities, leading to his arrest and Khan's subsequent capture.
