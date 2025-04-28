Left Menu

India and France Seal Mega Naval Rafale Jets Agreement

India and France signed an agreement for 26 Rafale Naval jets for the Indian Navy, worth Rs 64,000 crore. The virtual event was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The jets will be deployed on INS Vikrant and delivered within five years, including ancillary equipment and weapon systems.

India and France Seal Mega Naval Rafale Jets Agreement
In a significant boost to its naval capabilities, India has entered into an agreement with France to acquire 26 Rafale fighter jets. The deal, valued at about Rs 64,000 crore, was finalized at a virtual event on Monday, marking a milestone in India's defense procurement strategy.

The Rafale naval variants from French defense giant Dassault Aviation will be deployed on the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, as confirmed by officials. The acquisition includes not only the jets but also ancillary equipment, weapon systems, and spare parts.

The signing ceremony was attended by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, just three weeks after the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the purchase. Delivery is projected to commence five years post-agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

