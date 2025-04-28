Left Menu

Refugee Integration Plan Sparks LGBTQ+ Concerns in Kenya

The Shirika Plan aims to integrate refugees in Kenya, transforming camps into cities. While praised for promoting self-reliance, the plan raises concerns among LGBTQ+ refugees about their safety and inclusion, as many feel excluded from discussions. The plan requires significant funding and faces opposition from some community leaders.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:32 IST
Refugee Integration Plan Sparks LGBTQ+ Concerns in Kenya
Kenya's newly launched Shirika Plan aims to convert refugee camps into open cities, offering refugees the opportunity to access jobs, healthcare, and other services. However, LGBTQ+ refugees express concerns over safety and exclusion, fearing intensified prejudices as the country grapples with anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments across Africa.

Launched by President William Ruto and estimated to cost $943 million, the Shirika Plan seeks to integrate more than 800,000 refugees into Kenyan society. Despite backing from the UNHCR, the plan faces challenges, including opposition from local community leaders and inadequate inclusion of LGBTQ+ representatives in consultation processes.

As efforts focus on human rights, activists urge the Kenyan government to address homophobic violence and ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ refugees. Yet, bureaucratic delays and unclear protections under Kenyan law leave many aspiring asylum seekers, like Constance and others, stranded in uncertainty, awaiting decisions on their fate.

