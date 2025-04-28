Refugee Integration Plan Sparks LGBTQ+ Concerns in Kenya

Kenya's newly launched Shirika Plan aims to convert refugee camps into open cities, offering refugees the opportunity to access jobs, healthcare, and other services. However, LGBTQ+ refugees express concerns over safety and exclusion, fearing intensified prejudices as the country grapples with anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments across Africa.

Launched by President William Ruto and estimated to cost $943 million, the Shirika Plan seeks to integrate more than 800,000 refugees into Kenyan society. Despite backing from the UNHCR, the plan faces challenges, including opposition from local community leaders and inadequate inclusion of LGBTQ+ representatives in consultation processes.

As efforts focus on human rights, activists urge the Kenyan government to address homophobic violence and ensure the protection of LGBTQ+ refugees. Yet, bureaucratic delays and unclear protections under Kenyan law leave many aspiring asylum seekers, like Constance and others, stranded in uncertainty, awaiting decisions on their fate.

