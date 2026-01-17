Uganda's Electoral Clash: Museveni vs. Wine

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has secured a seventh consecutive term, claiming 71.65% of the votes in the recent presidential election.

Bobi Wine, the main opposition candidate and a former musician, received 24.72% of the votes but is poised to contest the official outcome, citing an unfair election process.

Challenges marred the election, including a failed biometric voting system, which could prompt legal actions as Uganda contends with accusations of electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)