Official election results show Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has won his seventh term with 71.65 pc of votes, reports AP.
PTI | Kampala | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
