Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Unites in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a decisive move, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday condemning the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives on April 22. The assembly session, marked by expressions of solidarity and unity, showcased the region's firm opposition to terrorism.

The motion, initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, underscored the assault as an affront to the values of 'Kashmiriyat', the constitution, and the spirit of communal harmony. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's opening remarks set a solemn tone, followed by an observance of a two-minute silence to honor the victims.

Emphasizing diplomatic avenues, the resolution endorsed the strategies formulated by the Union Government post the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting. A special mention was made of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, whose heroic efforts during the attack were commended.

JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the assembly, refrained from demanding statehood in light of the tragedy. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting the need for dignity over political gain, though affirming future statehood discussions.

The deadly Pahalgam attack, following the 2019 Pulwama incident, prompted India's intensified scrutiny of cross-border terrorism links, highlighting Pakistan's involvement in supporting such acts.

