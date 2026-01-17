Left Menu

Modi Slams TMC on Infiltration in Bengal Assembly Poll Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government during a rally in West Bengal, focusing on alleged illegal migration issues. He reassured refugee communities, emphasizing BJP's stance against infiltration and promising welfare benefits. Modi accused the TMC of corruption and vowed to bring development and good governance to the state.

Malda | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:34 IST
Modi Slams TMC on Infiltration in Bengal Assembly Poll Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a rally in West Bengal, making illegal infiltration the rallying cry for the upcoming assembly elections.

Modi accused the TMC of allowing large-scale illegal migration, claiming it changed the demographic fabric of the state and led to riots. He assured refugee communities like the Matuas of protection while promising to combat infiltration and bring prosperity through BJP governance.

The Prime Minister also criticized the TMC for blocking central welfare schemes, alleging corruption and the prevention of benefits reaching the poor. He promised a development-driven government, citing recent infrastructure projects as part of BJP's vision for Bengal's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

