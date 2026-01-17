Modi Slams TMC on Infiltration in Bengal Assembly Poll Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a rally in West Bengal, making illegal infiltration the rallying cry for the upcoming assembly elections.

Modi accused the TMC of allowing large-scale illegal migration, claiming it changed the demographic fabric of the state and led to riots. He assured refugee communities like the Matuas of protection while promising to combat infiltration and bring prosperity through BJP governance.

The Prime Minister also criticized the TMC for blocking central welfare schemes, alleging corruption and the prevention of benefits reaching the poor. He promised a development-driven government, citing recent infrastructure projects as part of BJP's vision for Bengal's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)