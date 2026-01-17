Modi Slams TMC on Infiltration in Bengal Assembly Poll Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government during a rally in West Bengal, focusing on alleged illegal migration issues. He reassured refugee communities, emphasizing BJP's stance against infiltration and promising welfare benefits. Modi accused the TMC of corruption and vowed to bring development and good governance to the state.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a rally in West Bengal, making illegal infiltration the rallying cry for the upcoming assembly elections.
Modi accused the TMC of allowing large-scale illegal migration, claiming it changed the demographic fabric of the state and led to riots. He assured refugee communities like the Matuas of protection while promising to combat infiltration and bring prosperity through BJP governance.
The Prime Minister also criticized the TMC for blocking central welfare schemes, alleging corruption and the prevention of benefits reaching the poor. He promised a development-driven government, citing recent infrastructure projects as part of BJP's vision for Bengal's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Infiltration
- Bengal
- TMC
- Assembly Polls
- Migration
- BJP
- Refugees
- Welfare
- Rally
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Protests and Anti-Immigration March
Community Vigil: Protecting Schools Amid Immigration Raids in Minneapolis
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP and AAP of Betrayal with Lies and Broken Promises
Fadnavis Warns Against Arrogance: BJP's Civic Triumph in Pune
BJP and AAP Clash Over Atishi's Alleged Remarks on Sikh Gurus