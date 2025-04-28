Madhya Pradesh's Tech Conclave Sparks Optimism for Future Growth

During the Tech Growth Conclave 2025 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the event's robust engagement and acknowledged the positive impacts of newly introduced initiatives such as the Youva Shakti Mission, Garib Kalyan Mission, Farmers Welfare Mission, and Women Empowerment Mission.

Held at the Brilliant Convention Centre, investors and industrialists joined in discussing initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. Yadav announced an upcoming agricultural fair in Mandsaur district, highlighting advancements in farming technologies to boost state development.

In a separate announcement, Yadav welcomed the birth of five cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park, emphasizing the growing cheetah population as a regional success. The cheetah births were shared with videos on social media, celebrating the state's wildlife conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)