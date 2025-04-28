JNU Elections: AISA Challenges ABVP's Victory Claims, Left Bloc Retains Stronghold

The All India Students Association (AISA) has disputed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) claim of winning 23 councillor seats in the recent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) elections. In a statement, AISA accused ABVP of inflating its success by counting independent candidates as part of their triumph to project a majority image.

AISA further alleged that ABVP's strategy distorts their actual support base among JNU students. They noted that where ABVP did secure wins, the student strength was minimal, failing to reflect the preferences of the wider student body. Meanwhile, the Left alliance sustained its dominance by clinching three of the top four posts.

ABVP, however, ended a decade-long drought by winning the Joint Secretary post with candidate Vaibhav Meena. Despite its gains, ABVP narrowly missed securing the top positions of President, Vice-President, and General Secretary. The elections witnessed a nearly 70 percent turnout, reflecting a dynamic change on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)