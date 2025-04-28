Iberian Blackout: Power Outage Hits Millions

A large-scale power outage has left parts of Spain and Portugal without electricity, hitting their capitals and surrounding regions. Spanish utility company RedElectrica confirmed the Iberian Peninsula has been affected and stated efforts are underway to assess the situation and restore service.

The blackout's full impact remains uncertain, but with the Iberian Peninsula's population of over 50 million people, the consequences could be far-reaching. RedElectrica is currently investigating the cause of the outage and working to resolve it quickly.

As authorities continue to respond, the extent of the disruption across Spain and Portugal remains to be seen. Officials urge residents to stay informed through official channels as updates become available.

(With inputs from agencies.)