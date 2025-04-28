Left Menu

Iberian Blackout: Power Outage Hits Millions

A significant power outage has struck Spain and Portugal, affecting both nations' capital cities. Spanish power company RedElectrica reported the incident, indicating an ongoing response and assessment. The Iberian Peninsula, with a population exceeding 50 million, is experiencing an undefined impact.

Updated: 28-04-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Spain
  • Spain

A large-scale power outage has left parts of Spain and Portugal without electricity, hitting their capitals and surrounding regions. Spanish utility company RedElectrica confirmed the Iberian Peninsula has been affected and stated efforts are underway to assess the situation and restore service.

The blackout's full impact remains uncertain, but with the Iberian Peninsula's population of over 50 million people, the consequences could be far-reaching. RedElectrica is currently investigating the cause of the outage and working to resolve it quickly.

As authorities continue to respond, the extent of the disruption across Spain and Portugal remains to be seen. Officials urge residents to stay informed through official channels as updates become available.



