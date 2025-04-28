Left Menu

Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

The Delhi Court has extended Tahawwur Rana's custody by 12 days at the NIA's request. The agency, represented by senior legal figures, argues for more time citing his evasive responses during questioning. Rana's extradition is a part of efforts to hold all 26/11 conspirators accountable.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana (File Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Court has granted a 12-day extension for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to retain Tahawwur Rana in custody. The accused is linked to the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

During the legal proceedings, the NIA argued that Rana has been less than forthcoming during initial interrogations, necessitating additional custodial time to extract vital information. Senior legal representatives, Dayan Krishnan and Narender Mann, stressed the importance of his extended custody.

Despite strong opposition from Rana's defense led by Advocate Piyush Sachdev, the court ruled in favor of the NIA. Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent, was recently extradited from the US, marking a pivotal attempt by India to deliver justice to the victims of the 2008 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

