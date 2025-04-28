Unprecedented Power Outage Plunges Iberian Peninsula into Darkness

An unprecedented power outage plunged large areas of Spain and Portugal into darkness, affecting crucial public services and daily life for millions. The blackout hit both capitals and disrupted infrastructure such as subway networks, traffic lights, and communication systems.

Authorities have not pinpointed the exact cause of the outage. However, initial reports indicate that the issue might have originated within Spain's electricity distribution network. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack.

As recovery efforts are underway, Spain's electricity network operator has reported progress in restoring power, particularly in the north and south of the Iberian Peninsula. Meanwhile, emergency services and essential operations in both countries have switched to backup generators to cope with the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)