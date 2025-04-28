Left Menu

Unprecedented Power Outage Plunges Iberian Peninsula into Darkness

A massive power outage struck Spain and Portugal, affecting millions by disrupting public services such as subway networks, traffic lights, and phone lines. Authorities are still determining the cause, though preliminary reports suggest issues with the electricity distribution network in Spain might be to blame. Recovery efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:07 IST
Unprecedented Power Outage Plunges Iberian Peninsula into Darkness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

An unprecedented power outage plunged large areas of Spain and Portugal into darkness, affecting crucial public services and daily life for millions. The blackout hit both capitals and disrupted infrastructure such as subway networks, traffic lights, and communication systems.

Authorities have not pinpointed the exact cause of the outage. However, initial reports indicate that the issue might have originated within Spain's electricity distribution network. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack.

As recovery efforts are underway, Spain's electricity network operator has reported progress in restoring power, particularly in the north and south of the Iberian Peninsula. Meanwhile, emergency services and essential operations in both countries have switched to backup generators to cope with the disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025