Unprecedented Power Outage Plunges Iberian Peninsula into Darkness
A massive power outage struck Spain and Portugal, affecting millions by disrupting public services such as subway networks, traffic lights, and phone lines. Authorities are still determining the cause, though preliminary reports suggest issues with the electricity distribution network in Spain might be to blame. Recovery efforts are underway.
- Country:
- Spain
An unprecedented power outage plunged large areas of Spain and Portugal into darkness, affecting crucial public services and daily life for millions. The blackout hit both capitals and disrupted infrastructure such as subway networks, traffic lights, and communication systems.
Authorities have not pinpointed the exact cause of the outage. However, initial reports indicate that the issue might have originated within Spain's electricity distribution network. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack.
As recovery efforts are underway, Spain's electricity network operator has reported progress in restoring power, particularly in the north and south of the Iberian Peninsula. Meanwhile, emergency services and essential operations in both countries have switched to backup generators to cope with the disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
More than 20 people killed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Sumy, AP reported citing acting mayor.
Lukas Martens Shatters 400m Freestyle Record in Stockholm
India Gains 20% Tariff Advantage on Electronics Exported to the US
Attempted Arson at Governor's Mansion: A Threat Averted
Daring Climb Halted: Nighttime Intruders Thwarted at Cologne Cathedral