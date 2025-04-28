Power Minister Advocates Reforms to Boost Nuclear Energy

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal asserted on Monday the importance of accelerating land acquisition and securing diversified uranium fuel to expand India's nuclear energy capabilities.

He highlighted the necessity for broader private and state sector involvement in nuclear programs during a Consultative Committee meeting at the Ministry of Power. Key challenges and strategic steps, including amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, were discussed to increase participation and strengthen public perception on nuclear safety and efficacy.

Lal stressed the importance of tax concessions, long-term financing, and indigenous manufacturing under Make in India for competitive tariffs and outlined the need for enhanced educational infrastructure for skilled manpower. The aim is to support India's target of achieving 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047 to enhance energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)