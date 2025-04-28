Alleged Molestation Sparks Outrage at Jamia University

In a disturbing incident that has raised concerns over women's safety, a 24-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir was reportedly molested outside the entrance of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. The event unfolded as she walked near Gate 8 of the university, and was swiftly reported to police authorities.

Law officials stated that the accused, Abid, a 22-year-old cook from the J&K Hostel Mess, was detained shortly after the incident. However, the investigation remained incomplete as the woman did not immediately file her statement, which was later submitted the following morning, leading to the registration of charges under sections 354 and 354A of the IPC.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has stepped in, offering emergency support and helplines to students facing similar predicaments. The incident has sparked city-wide discussions on campus security and the need for stringent measures to protect students in academic environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)