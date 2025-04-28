Left Menu

Bodo Poet Anil Kumar Boro Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award

Professor Anil Kumar Boro, renowned for his contributions to Bodo literature and folklore, has been honored with the Padma Shri Award. An academic and prolific author, Boro has penned over 30 books, bridging cultural gaps through translations. His active involvement in promoting Bodo language education further cements his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:59 IST
Anil Kumar Boro conferred with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu (Image: Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
Professor Anil Kumar Boro, the esteemed Bodo poet and folklorist, has been awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, by President Droupadi Murmu in an illustrious ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Currently serving as Head of the Department of Folklore Research at Gauhati University, Boro's recognition underscores his substantial contributions to Bodo literature.

Boro has been pivotal in introducing Bodo folk tales to a global audience. He has authored over 30 books, encompassing genres such as poetry, novels, children's literature, and literary criticism. His influential works, including 'Folk Literature of the Bodos: An Introduction' and 'A History of Bodo Literature,' have been instrumental in shaping contemporary Bodo literary conversation.

Beyond writing, Boro's translations have opened new cultural vistas for Bodo readers, fostering a global literary dialogue. As a notable editor of literary journals, he has curated significant collections that highlight Bodo culture and literature. His endeavors extend to promoting the Bodo language and implementing educational policies, further solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador.

