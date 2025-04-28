Bodo Poet Anil Kumar Boro Receives Prestigious Padma Shri Award

Professor Anil Kumar Boro, the esteemed Bodo poet and folklorist, has been awarded the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honors, by President Droupadi Murmu in an illustrious ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Currently serving as Head of the Department of Folklore Research at Gauhati University, Boro's recognition underscores his substantial contributions to Bodo literature.

Boro has been pivotal in introducing Bodo folk tales to a global audience. He has authored over 30 books, encompassing genres such as poetry, novels, children's literature, and literary criticism. His influential works, including 'Folk Literature of the Bodos: An Introduction' and 'A History of Bodo Literature,' have been instrumental in shaping contemporary Bodo literary conversation.

Beyond writing, Boro's translations have opened new cultural vistas for Bodo readers, fostering a global literary dialogue. As a notable editor of literary journals, he has curated significant collections that highlight Bodo culture and literature. His endeavors extend to promoting the Bodo language and implementing educational policies, further solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador.

