Honoring Excellence: Padma Awards Ceremony Celebrates Distinguished Achievements

PM Narendra Modi attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I where Padma Awards were presented, honoring remarkable individuals. A total of 71 awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting achievements across various fields. The event, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, was attended by several dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I on Monday, where he acknowledged the presentation of the Padma Awards, celebrating individuals from diverse backgrounds for their extraordinary contributions. The event served as a testament to the nation's recognition of remarkable achievements across all sectors.

President Droupadi Murmu presented an impressive number of 71 awards, including 4 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri Awards. The ceremony, held at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhawan, was graced by several prominent figures, such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 2025 Padma Awardees are set to honor the National War Memorial on April 29, followed by visits to Rashtrapati Bhawan and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. The list of distinguished awardees spans across various fields such as PR Sreejesh in sports and Pankaj Patel in trade, underscoring the diversity and breadth of their contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

