Honoring Excellence: Padma Awards Ceremony Celebrates Distinguished Achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I on Monday, where he acknowledged the presentation of the Padma Awards, celebrating individuals from diverse backgrounds for their extraordinary contributions. The event served as a testament to the nation's recognition of remarkable achievements across all sectors.

President Droupadi Murmu presented an impressive number of 71 awards, including 4 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri Awards. The ceremony, held at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhawan, was graced by several prominent figures, such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The 2025 Padma Awardees are set to honor the National War Memorial on April 29, followed by visits to Rashtrapati Bhawan and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. The list of distinguished awardees spans across various fields such as PR Sreejesh in sports and Pankaj Patel in trade, underscoring the diversity and breadth of their contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)