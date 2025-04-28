Left Menu

Iran Gains Momentum in Nuclear Negotiation Talks

Iran has proposed meeting European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in Rome if talks with the U.S. resume. Iran aims to capitalize on recent momentum from negotiations with the U.S. in Oman and discussions with Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to advance nuclear negotiations, Iran has proposed a meeting with European parties potentially taking place this Friday in Rome, contingent upon the resumption of talks with the United States. This initiative marks Iran's effort to build upon recent diplomatic engagements, diplomats reported on Monday.

The discussions with the United States resumed in Oman on Saturday, following dialogues with Russia and China last week. These diplomatic maneuvers indicate Iran's commitment to revitalizing the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Omani officials have hinted at the possibility of further U.S.-Iran negotiations occurring on May 3 in Europe, though no definitive arrangements have been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

