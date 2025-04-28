Iran Gains Momentum in Nuclear Negotiation Talks

In a bid to advance nuclear negotiations, Iran has proposed a meeting with European parties potentially taking place this Friday in Rome, contingent upon the resumption of talks with the United States. This initiative marks Iran's effort to build upon recent diplomatic engagements, diplomats reported on Monday.

The discussions with the United States resumed in Oman on Saturday, following dialogues with Russia and China last week. These diplomatic maneuvers indicate Iran's commitment to revitalizing the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Omani officials have hinted at the possibility of further U.S.-Iran negotiations occurring on May 3 in Europe, though no definitive arrangements have been confirmed.

