Iran Gains Momentum in Nuclear Negotiation Talks
Iran has proposed meeting European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal in Rome if talks with the U.S. resume. Iran aims to capitalize on recent momentum from negotiations with the U.S. in Oman and discussions with Russia and China.
In a bid to advance nuclear negotiations, Iran has proposed a meeting with European parties potentially taking place this Friday in Rome, contingent upon the resumption of talks with the United States. This initiative marks Iran's effort to build upon recent diplomatic engagements, diplomats reported on Monday.
The discussions with the United States resumed in Oman on Saturday, following dialogues with Russia and China last week. These diplomatic maneuvers indicate Iran's commitment to revitalizing the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Omani officials have hinted at the possibility of further U.S.-Iran negotiations occurring on May 3 in Europe, though no definitive arrangements have been confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- nuclear deal
- negotiations
- United States
- Europe
- Rome
- Oman
- Russia
- China
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Positive Steps: Iran-US Talks in Oman Show Promise
The Unseen Guardians: Agrometeorological Workers' Unyielding Commitment
Tragic Discovery in Thane West: Woman Found Hanging in Society Premises
Mystery Surrounds Death of Woman Found in Hathras Canal
Mystery in Valanchery: Woman Found Dead in Water Tank