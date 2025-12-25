Woman hangs self, husband jumps in front of train in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her husband who later jumped to his death in front of a train in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, around 3 pm, police were informed about the body of a woman on the roof of a terrace, and her missing husband.

Police responded to the call and found the body of a woman lying on a cot, wrapped in a shawl. She was identified as Mahender Kaur, wife of Kulwant Singh.

The couple's 21-year-old son, Shiv Charan, told police his mother may have died by suicide, police said.

Shiv Charan said he had been out to buy cigarettes, and when he returned, he found his mother hanging from the ceiling fan with a chunni.

However, police said, he kept changing his statements, stoking suspicion.

Meanwhile, someone informed the police that Mahender Kaur's husband, Kulwant Singh, was sitting on a nearby railway track. Byt the police reached the tracks, he had been hit by a train.

Kulwant Singh was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an officer said.

Police said that neighbours had already brought the woman's body from the first-floor scene of crime to the ground floor before the police arrived, which complicated the initial assessment.

Mahender Kaur's body, with ligature marks on her neck, was sent to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Doctors pronounced it was death by strangulation, police said.

''Post-mortem findings confirmed death due to strangulation. Prima facie, it appears that the husband strangulated his wife following a quarrel and later died by suicide,'' the officer said.

