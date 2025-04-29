Left Menu

Mexico Boosts Water Supply to Texas Amid Treaty Dispute

Mexican officials have agreed to increase water deliveries to Texas, helping address deficits under a longstanding 1944 treaty. Amid drought challenges, negotiations led by U.S. officials, including Brooke Rollins, resulted in a commitment to boost water flows from Mexico's reservoirs, aiding Texas agriculture and easing international tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 02:27 IST
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced on Monday that Mexico has agreed to increase its water shipments to Texas. This decision aims to address the deficit under a 1944 water-sharing treaty that has sparked discontent among U.S. officials and lawmakers.

Mexico, grappling with drought conditions, initially cited strained water resources as a challenge. However, following extensive negotiations involving Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, a significant agreement was reached to support American agriculture. Rollins expressed optimism for continued cooperation on this issue.

The treaty, a focal point in trade negotiations, mandates Mexico to deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. every five years. The USDA confirmed Mexico's plan to enhance water flows from Rio Grande tributaries and international reservoirs, with the current cycle ending in October. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce acknowledged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's role in facilitating this cooperation.

