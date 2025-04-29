Spain’s Power Recovery: Cyberattack Ruled Out
Spanish electricity grid operator REE ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of a widespread power outage affecting Spain and Portugal. System Operations Chief Eduardo Prieto confirmed that the electricity system is stable and functioning normally. The preliminary assessment was announced during a news briefing.
Spanish electricity grid operator REE announced on Tuesday that a cyberattack was not responsible for the nationwide power outage affecting most of Spain and Portugal.
In a news briefing, REE's System Operations Chief, Eduardo Prieto, stated that the electricity system has returned to normal operation and remains stable.
The preliminary assessment aims to reassure the public and stakeholders about the integrity and resilience of the country's power supply system.
