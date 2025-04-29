Left Menu

Iberian Blackout: Unraveling the Mystery Behind Europe's Power Outage

A major blackout hit Spain and Portugal, grounding flights, disrupting metro systems, and causing chaos across the Iberian Peninsula. While power has been largely restored, the cause remains under investigation. Authorities have ruled out cyber attacks, and life is gradually returning to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:37 IST
  • Spain

Chaos unfolded across the Iberian Peninsula as a massive blackout hit Spain and Portugal, grounding flights, halting metro systems, and causing widespread disruption. Emergency workers struggled to maintain order as thousands were stranded in train stations and airports turned into overnight shelters.

By Tuesday morning, more than 99 percent of the energy demand in Spain was restored, while Portugal managed to bring all power substations back online. However, questions remain about the cause of one of Europe's most serious power outages, with investigations ruling out cyber attacks and unusual meteorological phenomena.

As life slowly returns to normal in Spain and Portugal, with schools and offices reopening, authorities continue to search for answers. Meanwhile, the Madrid Open faced delays due to the outage, and commuter trains in regions like Barcelona experienced ongoing disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

