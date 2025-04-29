World Markets Stabilize Amid Easing Tariff Tensions

In a positive turn for world markets, stocks and the dollar saw a slight uptick on Tuesday following the Trump administration's plan to lessen the impact of auto tariffs. This move signals a potential shift in U.S. trade policy that previously caused substantial market fluctuations over the past month.

Attention now shifts to early economic indicators reflecting tariff impacts and corporate earnings. General Motors withdrew its annual forecast, citing trade war uncertainties. Additionally, the U.S. decision to curb duties on foreign parts shows a mixed influence on investor sentiment.

Economic forecasts remain cautious, with analysts observing signs of trade war stress on supply chains and global markets. Despite positive responses, concerns about a broader economic downturn persist, as highlighted by various economic data and earnings reports.

