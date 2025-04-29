Honouring Excellence: Padma Awards Ceremony Highlights
The Padma Awardees paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and visited the Prime Minister's Museum. President Droupadi Murmu presented various Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event celebrated the achievements of distinguished citizens from diverse fields, including posthumous recognition for former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.
The distinguished Padma Awardees gathered at New Delhi's National War Memorial to pay homage to the nation's heroes, before visiting the Prime Minister's Museum. This year, the awards celebrate exceptional contributions across various fields.
In a ceremonial event hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, 71 individuals were honoured. The Civil Investiture Ceremony-I saw the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries, commemorating the recipients' achievements.
Notably, the late Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan for Public Affairs. His wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, accepted the award. These awards, among India's highest civilian honors, were distributed across multiple disciplines, highlighting the outstanding accomplishments of the awardees.
