Left Menu

Honouring Excellence: Padma Awards Ceremony Highlights

The Padma Awardees paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and visited the Prime Minister's Museum. President Droupadi Murmu presented various Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event celebrated the achievements of distinguished citizens from diverse fields, including posthumous recognition for former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:56 IST
Honouring Excellence: Padma Awards Ceremony Highlights
Padma Awardees pay homage at National War Memorial in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The distinguished Padma Awardees gathered at New Delhi's National War Memorial to pay homage to the nation's heroes, before visiting the Prime Minister's Museum. This year, the awards celebrate exceptional contributions across various fields.

In a ceremonial event hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, 71 individuals were honoured. The Civil Investiture Ceremony-I saw the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries, commemorating the recipients' achievements.

Notably, the late Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, was posthumously honored with the Padma Bhushan for Public Affairs. His wife, Jessie Sushil Modi, accepted the award. These awards, among India's highest civilian honors, were distributed across multiple disciplines, highlighting the outstanding accomplishments of the awardees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-inclusive tech integration shapes future of STEAM classrooms

English-centric AI raises equity concerns in multilingual classrooms

AI in healthcare gets privacy upgrade with HIPAA-compliant agentic design

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions boost SME readiness for Industry 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025