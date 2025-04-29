HDFC Life Celebrated as 'Next Leader' in Corporate Governance

HDFC Life has emerged triumphant, honored as a 'Next Leader' in the sphere of Indian Corporate Governance by the Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), as reported on December 31, 2024.

The accolade underscores the company's steadfast dedication to transparency, accountability, and exemplary governance practices.

In its 25th year, HDFC Life has now earned this illustrious distinction for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)