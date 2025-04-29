Enerparc Energy Unveils Ambitious Solar Project in Gujarat

Enerparc Energy has announced an ambitious initiative to develop a 35 megawatt solar power project in Gujarat. Targeting the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sectors, the project is expected to supply efficient and sustainable energy.

Set to begin power supply by August 2025, the solar project is anticipated to generate around 58 million units of clean energy every year, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability. The initiative is projected to curb approximately 41,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, marking a notable stride in renewable energy adoption.

The company mentioned that early adopters of this renewable energy include prominent figures in the recycling, automotive, packaging, and global mining industries. However, further specifics about the project remain undisclosed at this stage, Enerparc Energy stated in their release.

