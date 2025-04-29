Left Menu

Enerparc Energy Unveils Ambitious Solar Project in Gujarat

Enerparc Energy announced plans to establish a 35 megawatt solar project in Gujarat, aimed at supplying Commercial and Industrial (C&I) consumers. Expected to begin operations in August 2025, the project will produce 58 million units of clean electricity each year, reducing CO2 emissions by 41,000 tons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Set to begin power supply by August 2025, the solar project is anticipated to generate around 58 million units of clean energy every year, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability. The initiative is projected to curb approximately 41,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, marking a notable stride in renewable energy adoption.

Set to begin power supply by August 2025, the solar project is anticipated to generate around 58 million units of clean energy every year, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability. The initiative is projected to curb approximately 41,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, marking a notable stride in renewable energy adoption.

The company mentioned that early adopters of this renewable energy include prominent figures in the recycling, automotive, packaging, and global mining industries. However, further specifics about the project remain undisclosed at this stage, Enerparc Energy stated in their release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

