Enerparc Energy Unveils Ambitious Solar Project in Gujarat
Enerparc Energy announced plans to establish a 35 megawatt solar project in Gujarat, aimed at supplying Commercial and Industrial (C&I) consumers. Expected to begin operations in August 2025, the project will produce 58 million units of clean electricity each year, reducing CO2 emissions by 41,000 tons.
- Country:
- India
Enerparc Energy has announced an ambitious initiative to develop a 35 megawatt solar power project in Gujarat. Targeting the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sectors, the project is expected to supply efficient and sustainable energy.
Set to begin power supply by August 2025, the solar project is anticipated to generate around 58 million units of clean energy every year, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability. The initiative is projected to curb approximately 41,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, marking a notable stride in renewable energy adoption.
The company mentioned that early adopters of this renewable energy include prominent figures in the recycling, automotive, packaging, and global mining industries. However, further specifics about the project remain undisclosed at this stage, Enerparc Energy stated in their release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eskom Launches Renewable Energy Unit as Minister George Backs Bold Green Shift
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
IREDA's Record Profits Propel India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
Eskom Invites Proposals to Launch Independent Renewable Energy Business
Vietnam's Ambitious Power Play: A Renewed Push Towards Renewable Energy