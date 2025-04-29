Left Menu

Impact of Tariffs: China Faces Job Loss, Says U.S. Treasury Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that China might swiftly lose 10 million jobs due to tariffs. He stressed that Chinese tariffs are unsustainable and believed Beijing would realize this over time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:33 IST
Impact of Tariffs: China Faces Job Loss, Says U.S. Treasury Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stark warning about the potential impact of tariffs on China. He predicted that the country could rapidly lose 10 million jobs as a consequence of these economic measures.

Bessent emphasized that the Chinese government would come to understand that their existing tariff strategy is untenable in the long run. The implications of these economic policies could provoke significant shifts in the Chinese labor market.

The Treasury Secretary's statement highlights growing concerns about the sustained economic pressure facing China and raises questions about the future viability of current trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025