Ayodhya's Ram Temple Nears Completion: Symbolic Flagpole Installed

Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, oversaw the installation of a 42-foot flagpole atop Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Tuesday, a symbolic act signaling the completion of the main spire's construction. The installation process began early in the morning and was completed by 8 am.

Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra confirmed that 99 percent of the temple's construction is finished, with a completion date set for June 5. He highlighted the nearly complete state of the temple structure, including the 'Garbhagriha,' while noting ongoing work on upper levels and associated temples.

Prominent temples for figures like Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj Maharaj are also part of the project. From May 23, idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Hanuman will be placed in their sanctums. The temple is expected to open for public darshan shortly after June 5, despite challenges in logistics and engineering throughout the construction.

