Revolutionizing Maritime Efficiency: MoPSW's IT Workshop Sets New Digital Course

In a bid to revolutionize digital efficiency within India's maritime sector, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) organized a pivotal one-day workshop in New Delhi. Aimed at streamlining IT implementation across the maritime and shipping ecosystem, the event featured a virtual inauguration by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Sonowal highlighted technology's critical role in transforming port operations and boosting service delivery.

The workshop, attended by senior officials and industry leaders, saw Secretary TK Ramachandran stressing the essence of innovation and collaboration in fostering digital transformation. The sessions spotlighted common IT project challenges and ways to enhance project effectiveness, featuring case studies for practical insight. A standout presentation detailed plans for a Digital Centre of Excellence, envisioned as a hub for IT project success, with support from CDAC.

Innovative digital tools took center stage during live showcases, including SPARSH and Counsello, developed by startups to enhance port management. Draft IT Procurement Guidelines were also tabled, inviting participant feedback. Joint Secretary (IT) R Lakshmanan led discussions, underscoring the Ministry's resolve to deploy resilient, cutting-edge digital solutions. Concluding remarks reiterated the importance of integrated next-generation technologies, emphasizing effective execution for a digitally-fortified future.

(With inputs from agencies.)