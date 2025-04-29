Vaishno Devi Yatra: A Seamless Spiritual Journey Amid Enhanced Security

The Vaishno Devi Yatra is unfurling seamlessly, drawing pilgrims nationwide and from abroad. Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, asserted that extensive preparations have been made to guarantee the pilgrims' comfort, safety, and convenience.

The Yatra is currently in a stable phase, despite a recent decline in visitor numbers, according to Garg. The Shrine Board is working with security agencies and local authorities to ensure an uninterrupted and spiritually enriching experience for all pilgrims.

To enhance safety, the Shrine Board has bolstered crowd management, sanitation, and medical services, supported by real-time monitoring systems. Pilgrims are advised to preregister and comply with established guidelines for a smooth journey. Significant security upgrades, including new X-ray baggage scanners and improved surveillance, underscore these efforts.

On the environmental front, the Banganga rejuvenation project has received a 92 crore sanction from the government. This initiative involves waste collection, sewage treatment, and beautification efforts to revitalize the sacred site. The Shrine Board, alongside government agencies, is committed to realizing this vision.

