BSF Issues Alert After Jawan Detained by Pakistan Rangers

In a significant development, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a critical advisory for its personnel patrolling the volatile Indo-Pak border. This comes in the wake of a BSF jawan's detention by Pakistan Rangers, prompting an increased emphasis on field vigilance.

The advisory, reiterated amid routine briefings, gained urgency following the recent incident where Pakistan detained a BSF jawan during a patrolling operation. Senior BSF officials have instructed patrolling contingents to exercise heightened caution and ensure that borders are not inadvertently crossed, especially in Punjab, a region historically prone to such occurrences.

Sources report that unlike past incidents which resolved through single flag meetings, Pakistan is presently non-committal to such diplomatic outreach due to lingering border tensions, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, BSF's diplomatic channels remain active, striving for the jawan's return as investigations into the incident's circumstances are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)