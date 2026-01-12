Left Menu

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Police arrested six teachers and detained two students over a class 10 examination paper leak case. Papers were advertised on social media for sale between Rs 200 and Rs 500. Investigations are ongoing into potential wider networks involved in the leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:55 IST
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, six teachers were arrested and two minor students were detained on Monday in connection to the leak of the class 10 preparatory examination question papers.

The Bengaluru North Division Cyber Crime police uncovered that the leaked papers were openly advertised on social media by students and exchanged for money. Interested buyers were asked to contact sellers privately, facilitating the illegal transaction.

The arrested educators hail from Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara districts, with one being a headmaster. Authorities launched an investigation following a tip-off from examination officials who suspected a misuse of access provided to schools, hinting at potentially larger networks.

