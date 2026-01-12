Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

In a significant development, six teachers were arrested and two minor students were detained on Monday in connection to the leak of the class 10 preparatory examination question papers.

The Bengaluru North Division Cyber Crime police uncovered that the leaked papers were openly advertised on social media by students and exchanged for money. Interested buyers were asked to contact sellers privately, facilitating the illegal transaction.

The arrested educators hail from Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara districts, with one being a headmaster. Authorities launched an investigation following a tip-off from examination officials who suspected a misuse of access provided to schools, hinting at potentially larger networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)