Russia has intensified diplomatic pressures by summoning Poland's ambassador in protest over the detention of Alexander Butyagin, a Russian archaeologist, urging Poland for his immediate release rather than extradition to Ukraine.

Alexander Butyagin was arrested last month by Poland at Ukraine's behest, alleging unauthorized excavations in Crimea. Russia's Foreign Ministry characterized the charges as baseless, asserting Butyagin's archaeological efforts have historically supported Crimean museum collections.

Ukraine maintains its stance of protecting cultural heritage amid the ongoing war with Russia, claiming Russian forces have looted significant historical artifacts from Crimea since its annexation in 2014 and during its 2022 invasion. The diplomatic row underscores broader cultural and historical tensions between the nations.