Tensions Rise Over Detained Russian Archaeologist
The Russian government has protested the detention of archaeologist Alexander Butyagin by Polish authorities, demanding his release to prevent extradition to Ukraine. Poland's arrest follows Ukraine's accusations of illegal excavations and artifact plundering in Crimea. Russia dismisses these charges as absurd, emphasizing Butyagin's long-standing work in the region.
Russia has intensified diplomatic pressures by summoning Poland's ambassador in protest over the detention of Alexander Butyagin, a Russian archaeologist, urging Poland for his immediate release rather than extradition to Ukraine.
Alexander Butyagin was arrested last month by Poland at Ukraine's behest, alleging unauthorized excavations in Crimea. Russia's Foreign Ministry characterized the charges as baseless, asserting Butyagin's archaeological efforts have historically supported Crimean museum collections.
Ukraine maintains its stance of protecting cultural heritage amid the ongoing war with Russia, claiming Russian forces have looted significant historical artifacts from Crimea since its annexation in 2014 and during its 2022 invasion. The diplomatic row underscores broader cultural and historical tensions between the nations.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate over Archaeologist's Detention
High Court Orders Compensation for Unlawful Juvenile Detention
Controversy Surrounds Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Swiss Prosecutors Demand New Year's Eve Bar Fire Owner's Detention
Farmers Rally Against US Trade Deal and Activist Detentions