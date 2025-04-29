Left Menu

Nationwide Blackout Protest: India Unites Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

India's major Muslim organizations are mobilizing nationwide peaceful protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, scheduled for April 30. Spearheaded by the AIMPLB, the movement condemns the act as unconstitutional and anti-minority. A symbolic 'Blackout Protest' will highlight their dissent, urging citizens to engage in digital advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a notable display of unity, leading Muslim organizations and civil society groups across India have announced a nationwide peaceful protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, slated for Wednesday, April 30. They accuse the act of being unconstitutional, anti-minority, and in violation of Islamic legal principles.

Spearheading the resistance, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has embarked on a countrywide campaign to raise awareness and galvanize action against the bill. The board's official statement condemned the legislation as 'unjust, undemocratic, and un-Islamic,' urging the Muslim community to reject it through peaceful civil action.

Highlighting their strategy, AIMPLB and supportive civil society groups plan a symbolic 'Blackout Protest' on the morning of April 30. Citizens nationwide are urged to turn off lights in their homes and workplaces from 9:00 to 9:15 AM, signaling unified disapproval. They are encouraged to amplify their message on social media by posting videos, images, and messages with strategic tags to optimize outreach. AIMPLB leaders stress that this protest transcends community lines and warns against the dangerous precedent set by the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

