Sukhchain Gogi Takes Charge: Leading Punjab to a Renewable Future
Sukhchain Gogi, widow of late Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Punjab Energy Development Agency. Her appointment was announced in the presence of Cabinet minister Aman Arora and other dignitaries. The state focuses on advancing its renewable energy projects under her leadership.
Sukhchain Gogi, the widow of the late Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, has officially taken the helm as the chairperson of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) with the support of key state officials, marking a significant step for Punjab's renewable energy ambitions.
The ceremony, attended by state dignitaries including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's mother Harpal Kaur, and various ministers, underscores the heightened focus on advancing renewable energy projects across the region.
Cabinet minister Aman Arora highlighted the government's commitment to renewable energy, noting the installation of over 4,000 solar pumps and 36 MW of solar rooftop plants on public buildings, as the state progresses towards a sustainable energy future.
