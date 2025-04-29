Sukhchain Gogi Takes Charge: Leading Punjab to a Renewable Future

Sukhchain Gogi, the widow of the late Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, has officially taken the helm as the chairperson of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) with the support of key state officials, marking a significant step for Punjab's renewable energy ambitions.

The ceremony, attended by state dignitaries including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's mother Harpal Kaur, and various ministers, underscores the heightened focus on advancing renewable energy projects across the region.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora highlighted the government's commitment to renewable energy, noting the installation of over 4,000 solar pumps and 36 MW of solar rooftop plants on public buildings, as the state progresses towards a sustainable energy future.

