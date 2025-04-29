Left Menu

British Stocks Surge Amid Positive Automotive Tariff News

British stocks saw gains on Tuesday, driven by a positive market response to news on automotive tariffs and notable increases in banking shares. Key contributors to this rise included HSBC and Howden Joinery. Meanwhile, crypto regulations loom as new draft laws are introduced by finance minister Rachel Reeves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:22 IST
British Stocks Surge Amid Positive Automotive Tariff News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British stocks closed on a high note Tuesday, bolstered by significant gains in bank shares, as markets reacted favorably to automotive tariff developments.

The White House announced that President Donald Trump would sign an executive order designed to alleviate the impact of automotive tariffs, a move welcomed by investors. Consequently, the FTSE 100 index concluded its 12th consecutive session in positive territory, increasing by 0.6%.

HSBC led the charge with a 2.6% gain following a robust profit report and a $3 billion share buyback plan. Meanwhile, Travis Perkins soared 4.2% on strong revenue performance. Conversely, BP's shares dipped after reporting a steep 48% profits decline, while Associated British Foods faced a sharp drop amid disappointing earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025