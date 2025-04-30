Market Resilience Amid Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks rose in value as investors navigated through a volatile trading session shaped by the latest corporate earnings and economic announcements. This comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speculated that China could face massive job losses due to tariffs, yet showed optimism about trade deal advancements with Japan and India.

The ongoing trade war, which was instigated by tariff policies from the Trump administration, has sparked fears of slowed global economic growth. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced President Trump's decision to provide temporary tariff relief on vehicle imports to help automakers adjust their supply chains.

Gains in Honeywell and Sherwin-Williams powered the Dow's movement, while Coca-Cola was among the companies surpassing profit predictions. Despite the challenges posed by tariffs and trade deficits, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed higher, hinting at market resilience. Key earnings and economic data expected this week are anticipated to provide further insights into the market's response to global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)