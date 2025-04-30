Market Resilience Amid Trade Tensions
U.S. stocks experienced gains amid fluctuating trade as investors evaluated corporate earnings and economic data. While tariffs caused concern, agreements with Japan and India showed progress. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq ended higher, reflecting market stability despite ongoing global trade war uncertainties.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks rose in value as investors navigated through a volatile trading session shaped by the latest corporate earnings and economic announcements. This comes as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speculated that China could face massive job losses due to tariffs, yet showed optimism about trade deal advancements with Japan and India.
The ongoing trade war, which was instigated by tariff policies from the Trump administration, has sparked fears of slowed global economic growth. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced President Trump's decision to provide temporary tariff relief on vehicle imports to help automakers adjust their supply chains.
Gains in Honeywell and Sherwin-Williams powered the Dow's movement, while Coca-Cola was among the companies surpassing profit predictions. Despite the challenges posed by tariffs and trade deficits, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed higher, hinting at market resilience. Key earnings and economic data expected this week are anticipated to provide further insights into the market's response to global trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fast Track Group's Ambitious NASDAQ IPO
Global growth on recessionary path amid trade tensions and uncertainty
Trade War Turmoil: Fitch Slashes Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Tariffs
Fitch Downgrades Global Growth Forecast Amidst Escalating Trade Tensions
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Trade Tensions